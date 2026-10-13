India seeks CCS approval to build 3 Kalvari-class subs
India is speeding up the building of three new Kalvari-class submarines with support from France's Naval Group, aiming to strengthen its navy.
The move, costing around ₹33,000 crore, comes as Pakistan is expected to acquire eight new Type 039 Yuan-class submarines equipped with AIP by 2028-2030.
Right now, the proposal is awaiting CCS approval.
India's upgraded Kalvaris replace retiring subs
India's current subs are getting old and will soon retire, so these upgraded Kalvaris (equipped with NATO-standard torpedoes and long-range SCALP missiles) are meant to fill the gap.
They will start off with lead-acid batteries but can switch to more advanced lithium-ion power later.
With delays in another major submarine project (Project 75 (I)), these new submarines are also seen as a way for India to stay ahead and maybe even help build or lease submarines for friendly countries down the line.