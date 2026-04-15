India sees over 5,000 fake LPG bookings in 10 days

Fraudsters use fake sites, mule accounts

Fraudsters are setting up convincing websites and social media pages, sending out urgent messages like "limited stock available" on WhatsApp and Telegram to pressure people into quick payments.

They often pose as customer service representatives and ask for money through UPI or bank transfers that are often routed through multiple mule accounts, making tracking and recovery difficult.

Experts say it is time for stronger digital security and better awareness about these scams.