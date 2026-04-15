India sees over 5,000 fake LPG bookings in 10 days
India is seeing a big spike in fake LPG bookings: over 5,000 bogus accounts popped up in just 10 days.
These scams have led to "ghost deliveries," where people show a "delivered" status for cylinders they never get, making the already long 25-day wait for refills even worse.
Many consumers are left frustrated and stuck without gas.
Fraudsters use fake sites, mule accounts
Fraudsters are setting up convincing websites and social media pages, sending out urgent messages like "limited stock available" on WhatsApp and Telegram to pressure people into quick payments.
They often pose as customer service representatives and ask for money through UPI or bank transfers that are often routed through multiple mule accounts, making tracking and recovery difficult.
Experts say it is time for stronger digital security and better awareness about these scams.