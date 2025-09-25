Next Article
India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile with rail-based mobile launcher
India
India pulled off a successful test of its Agni-Prime missile on Thursday, using a rail-based mobile launcher for the first time.
The missile can hit targets up to 2,000km away, which gives India's defense game a serious upgrade and puts it among countries with advanced mobile launch tech.
A major milestone for India's defense
The Agni-Prime isn't just powerful—it's also super flexible. Thanks to its canisterized design and rail-based launcher, it can be quickly moved and launched from almost anywhere in the country.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called it a major milestone, giving a shoutout to DRDO and the armed forces for their work.
This is a big step forward for India's strategic strength.