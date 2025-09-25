Next Article
Monsoon exits Punjab, Haryana after wreaking havoc
India
The southwest monsoon has officially moved out of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh this week.
These areas were just hit hard by severe floods in August—Punjab saw its heaviest rainfall in 25 years (a whopping 253.7mm, 74% above normal).
The downpour led to swollen rivers and widespread damage.
Temperatures running high
Haryana also got way more rain than usual (32% above normal), which damaged crops.
Now that the rains are gone, temperatures are running higher than average—think mid-30s°C in most cities.
The IMD says it'll stay dry for at least five or six days as people work to recover from floods that claimed 57 lives in Punjab alone.