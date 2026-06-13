India joins elite ballistic missile defense club
What's the story
India has successfully tested its advanced multi-layered defense capabilities against long-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship threats. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted three consecutive flight tests, demonstrating the country's ability to intercept ballistic missile threats. This achievement has placed India in an exclusive group of nations with sophisticated missile defense systems.
Test results
Defense minister announces successful completion of tests
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the successful completion of these tests, highlighting their significance in validating India's ballistic missile defense capabilities. "The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with the latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats," Singh said in a post on X.
Global standing
India joins elite group of nations
The successful tests have put India in an elite group of nations that possess the capabilities to engage Ballistic Missiles up to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). The tests have also validated the anti-ship defense capability at medium range through the first flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range system.