India tells parliamentary panel Sheikh Hasina barred from political activity
India has told a parliamentary panel that former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can't do any political activities while she's in the country.
This comes after Hasina said she might return to Bangladesh by the end of 2026, even though her return could mean immediate arrest, according to Bangladesh's Law Minister.
India weighing Sheikh Hasina extradition request
India is considering Bangladesh's request to extradite Hasina, but the panel noted that India will follow its own laws and that no political activity is directed against any other country from its territory.
The panel also wants India and Bangladesh to start talks on renewing their Ganga Water Treaty of 1996 before it expires in 2026, speed up visas for Bangladeshi nationals, and focus on protecting minorities in Bangladesh as part of future diplomacy.