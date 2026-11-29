CCTV caught Janhvi heading straight from the crime scene to a flight from Delhi to Bangkok:

Her passport was issued just 10 days before the incident, and her flight ticket to Bangkok was booked and arranged by a foreign-based gangster named Sahil.

The investigation has uncovered ties to international gangsters like Ravi Rathi (operating out of Georgia) and jailed gangster Himanshu Bhau.

Indian agencies are in the process of contacting the Royal Thai Police.