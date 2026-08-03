India to build 1,008 affordable apartments in Seychelles by 2029
India is stepping up to help tackle the housing crunch in Seychelles by building 1,008 affordable apartments.
This big move comes as part of the Ile Aurore Housing Development Project, with NBCC (India) Limited teaming up with the Government of Seychelles.
The goal? To have these homes ready by 2029 and make city living more accessible for Seychellois families.
India provides $75 million for Seychelles housing
These new high-rise buildings will offer two- and three-bedroom units, along with upgraded infrastructure like roads and a sewage plant.
Funded by $75 million from India's Special Economic Package, the project also plans for schools, shops, and recreational spaces, so it's not just about housing but creating a vibrant community.
Seychelles officials say this partnership is a major step toward stronger ties with India and building sustainable neighborhoods for local people.