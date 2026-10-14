India to connect all ports under ONOP by March 2027
Big changes are coming to India's ports by March 2027.
The new One Nation One Port Process (ONOP) reforms will connect all ports through the Maritime Single Window (MSW-Sagar Setu), making shipping smoother and more transparent.
Announced at the latest Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting in Mumbai, this move aims to standardize port operations across the country.
MSDC outlines ONOP shipbuilding measures
The MSDC meeting, its first since becoming a statutory consultative body, also saw Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launch the "Ready Reckoner for Implementing ONOP" and call for port tariffs to be published online.
There is a push to boost shipbuilding too, with new credit risk insurance products introduced under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme.
Plus, expect better port connectivity and upgraded cruise infrastructure as part of India's big maritime vision for 2030 and beyond.