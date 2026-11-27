India to double nuclear capacity to power AI, data centers
India is gearing up to double its nuclear energy capacity, aiming to add 8,500 megawatts, matching what's already installed.
The push comes as the country preps for a future powered by AI and data centers, both hungry for reliable electricity.
Manohar Lal cites ₹200L/cr power opportunity
The government has eight new nuclear sites ready for inspection and is eyeing another 25 to 30 locations.
At a recent Power Ministers's Conference, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal called nuclear energy a key non-fossil option and highlighted a massive ₹200 lakh crore investment opportunity in the power sector over the next 20 years.
The focus is on building green energy corridors, supporting industry growth, and making sure India keeps up with rising demand.