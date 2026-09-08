India to host 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit in New Delhi

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit on September 12-13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This big gathering marks the group's anniversary and will bring together leaders from all 11 member countries: India, China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, and Ethiopia.

Expect talks on global trade, tech innovation, energy security, financial inclusion, and making international rules fairer for everyone.