India to host 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit in New Delhi
India is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit on September 12-13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
This big gathering marks the group's anniversary and will bring together leaders from all 11 member countries: India, China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, and Ethiopia.
Expect talks on global trade, tech innovation, energy security, financial inclusion, and making international rules fairer for everyone.
BRICS leaders to discuss supply chains
BRICS is now bigger than ever with its expanded lineup.
Prime Minister Modi will welcome world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and possibly Xi Jinping, to discuss how these nations can build stronger supply chains and use their own currencies more often.
The summit also features a Business Forum on September 11 and a session of the Women's Business Alliance, showing India's push for more inclusive growth and fresh opportunities for everyone involved.