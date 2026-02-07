India to host AI Impact Summit 2026

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20 in New Delhi—bringing a global AI summit to the Global South. It's a big moment, following past events in places like the UK and Korea.

Pre-summit meetups and side events Before the main event, there'll be pre-summit meetups and side events, including working groups, hackathons, and an AI Expo.

Expect an impressive crowd: world leaders, top CEOs, startups, researchers, and civil society voices will all be there.

Seven key objectives of the summit The summit outlines seven key objectives, including human capital, inclusion, safe AI, science, resilience, resources, and economic growth.

There'll be global hackathons, youth innovation challenges (like YUVAi), an AI Expo, and big-picture panels.