India to host AI Impact Summit 2026
India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20 in New Delhi—bringing a global AI summit to the Global South.
It's a big moment, following past events in places like the UK and Korea.
Pre-summit meetups and side events
Before the main event, there'll be pre-summit meetups and side events, including working groups, hackathons, and an AI Expo.
Expect an impressive crowd: world leaders, top CEOs, startups, researchers, and civil society voices will all be there.
Seven key objectives of the summit
The summit outlines seven key objectives, including human capital, inclusion, safe AI, science, resilience, resources, and economic growth.
There'll be global hackathons, youth innovation challenges (like YUVAi), an AI Expo, and big-picture panels.
Where AI meets daily life
This summit is about real-world impact—how AI can actually improve healthcare, farming, education, energy and more.
It ties into PM Modi's push for tech that benefits everyone—not just a few.
If you're into where tech meets daily life (and future jobs), this one's worth watching.