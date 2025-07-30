Next Article
India to host AI Impact Summit in February 2026
India is set to host the AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, 2026, shifting focus from just talking about AI to actually making a difference with it.
The summit aims to use AI for real-world progress—think inclusive growth, social good, and a healthier environment—with experts from around the world teaming up.
India is boosting its AI game
To get ready, India is boosting its AI game by offering over 34,000 GPUs at discounted rates so startups like Sarvam AI and Soket AI can build smarter tech using local data.
The IndiaAI Safety Institute is also stepping up to keep things ethical—working on reducing bias, protecting privacy, and spotting deepfakes.
Eight projects are already focused on making sure AI is fair and responsible, with more in the pipeline.