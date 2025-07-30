India to host AI Impact Summit in February 2026

India is boosting its AI game

To get ready, India is boosting its AI game by offering over 34,000 GPUs at discounted rates so startups like Sarvam AI and Soket AI can build smarter tech using local data.

The IndiaAI Safety Institute is also stepping up to keep things ethical—working on reducing bias, protecting privacy, and spotting deepfakes.

Eight projects are already focused on making sure AI is fair and responsible, with more in the pipeline.