India to host BRICS 2026 summit in New Delhi
BRICS 2026 is almost here, and India is gearing up to host the big summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.
PM Modi shared a video reel on X and Instagram ahead of the summit.
It is India's fourth time chairing BRICS, with this year's theme focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.
Global leaders expected in New Delhi
Big names like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Cyril Ramaphosa are scheduled or reportedly expected for the summit. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will join discussions too.
Expect talks about trade, investment, energy and food security, plus a strong focus on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity, including the Chabahar Port, in discussions with India.
Security is tight across New Delhi as global leaders arrive for high-level meetings.