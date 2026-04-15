India to notify 4 labor code rules including floor wage
Big update: The Indian government is set to notify rules for the four labor codes, including a national floor wage below which states cannot set minimum wages.
So far, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Bihar have published their labor rules, though they are not yet in force.
The idea is to make things more transparent: think appointment letters for everyone, equal pay regardless of gender, and making sure wages arrive on time.
Uttar Pradesh plans 6-8 month rollout
Uttar Pradesh plans to bring in these rules within the next six to eight months, including provisions for women working night shifts.
There will be a national floor wage once the rules are notified, meaning states can't set their minimum wage below a certain level.
Minimum wages will apply to all employees, so fair pay should reach way more people.
Overall, this move is expected to boost job conditions and fairness across the country.