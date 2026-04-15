India to notify 4 labor code rules including floor wage

Uttar Pradesh plans 6-8 month rollout

Uttar Pradesh plans to bring in these rules within the next six to eight months, including provisions for women working night shifts.

There will be a national floor wage once the rules are notified, meaning states can't set their minimum wage below a certain level.

Minimum wages will apply to all employees, so fair pay should reach way more people.

Overall, this move is expected to boost job conditions and fairness across the country.