India's 4th S-400 squadron arriving soon: Why its deployment matters

India is set to receive the fourth squadron of Russian-origin S-400 Triumf air defense system, also known as "Sudarshan Chakra." The delivery comes after the system's successful operational performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The advanced air defense platform has already been integrated into India's defense network, with three of its five planned squadrons now operational.

Strategic asset S-400's role transformed post Operation Sindoor The S-400 is more than just a procurement milestone for the Indian military. After its reported combat role during Operation Sindoor, it has been recognized as a battle-tested strategic asset capable of changing aerial warfare dynamics on the western and northern fronts. The system's operational role has expanded beyond conventional missile defense planning, making it an integral part of India's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).

Advanced features It can engage aerial threats over extremely large distances Developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, the S-400 can detect, track, and engage multiple aerial threats over extremely large distances. It can intercept fighter jets, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, drones, stealth aircraft among other things. Its longest-range missile has an engagement range of up to 400km. Now India is mulling buying five more S-400 squadrons with some 280 interceptor missiles to replenish stocks and expand deployment coverage.

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