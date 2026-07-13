India to replace pure gasoline nationwide with E20 ethanol blend India Jul 13, 2026

Big change coming to Indian gasoline pumps: the government will stop selling pure gasoline and switch to E20 fuel (that's 20% ethanol, 80% gasoline) across the country.

Availability of E20 as the standard fuel has been creating customer discomfort, especially for those who own older vehicles and are concerned that such vehicles could be damaged due to using higher ethanol-blended fuel.