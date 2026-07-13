India to replace pure gasoline nationwide with E20 ethanol blend
India
Big change coming to Indian gasoline pumps: the government will stop selling pure gasoline and switch to E20 fuel (that's 20% ethanol, 80% gasoline) across the country.
Availability of E20 as the standard fuel has been creating customer discomfort, especially for those who own older vehicles and are concerned that such vehicles could be damaged due to using higher ethanol-blended fuel.
Ministry: E20 compatible, warranty safe
No need to stress: E20 works with many current gasoline vehicles, and your warranty stays safe.
The ministry says automakers have already tested and approved it.
Also, don't worry about premium fuels; those are niche products, and won't be affected by this rollout.