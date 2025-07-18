India to start making AK-203 rifles this December
India is gearing up to make its own AK-203 assault rifles—nicknamed 'Sher'—with full local production set for December 2025.
Over six lakh of these will be delivered to the Indian Army by December 2030, nearly two years ahead of the original schedule of October 2032.
The project is all about making everything in India, boosting self-reliance and local jobs.
AK-203 assault rifles can fire 700 rounds a minute
The AK-203 can fire 700 rounds a minute, uses powerful 7.62mm ammo, and is lighter than the old INSAS rifles it's replacing.
Designed for tough conditions like high altitudes and counterterrorism ops, it'll give troops better firepower and handling along India's borders.
By December 2025, everything will be fully homegrown.
This move isn't just about new gear—it's a big step for Indian defense manufacturing.
Making these advanced rifles locally means more tech skills at home and less reliance on imports—a win for both security and future opportunities.