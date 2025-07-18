India to start making AK-203 rifles this December India Jul 18, 2025

India is gearing up to make its own AK-203 assault rifles—nicknamed 'Sher'—with full local production set for December 2025.

Over six lakh of these will be delivered to the Indian Army by December 2030, nearly two years ahead of the original schedule of October 2032.

The project is all about making everything in India, boosting self-reliance and local jobs.