India updates OCI rules April 1 $275 and ₹15,000 fees
India
India just rolled out big changes to its Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) program from April 1.
Now, there's a standardized fee structure: $275 if you apply from abroad or ₹15,000 within India.
Plus, if you get a new passport, you'll need to update your OCI profile within three months or face a $25 penalty.
Sri Lankan Tamil descendants now OCI-eligible
The updated rules now welcome fifth- and sixth-generation Tamil descendants from Sri Lanka as eligible for OCI cards, using Sri Lankan government records as proof.
Also, upgraded biometric systems at Indian airports should make travel smoother for cardholders; just don't forget those timely profile updates to avoid hassles or delays at immigration.