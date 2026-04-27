India updates OCI rules April 1 $275 and ₹15,000 fees India Apr 27, 2026

India just rolled out big changes to its Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) program from April 1.

Now, there's a standardized fee structure: $275 if you apply from abroad or ₹15,000 within India.

Plus, if you get a new passport, you'll need to update your OCI profile within three months or face a $25 penalty.