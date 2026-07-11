The proposal was made by the United States Trade Representative

India asks US to reconsider proposed 12.5% tariffs on imports

By Snehil Singh 03:39 pm Jul 11, 202603:39 pm

What's the story

India has asked the United States to reconsider its proposed 12.5% tariff on imports from 54 economies, including India and China. The proposal was made by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) during a Section 301 investigation into forced labor concerns. According to PTI, Joint Secretary in India's Department of Commerce Brij Mohan Mishra argued that trade issues should be resolved through bilateral negotiations instead of unilateral measures like this investigation.