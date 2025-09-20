Trump's new H-1B visa rule causes chaos at US airports

The United States has been thrown into a tizzy after President Donald Trump raised the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 (₹88 lakh). The new rule requires all H-1B workers to enter the US before 12:01am EDT on September 21. After this deadline, no worker will be allowed entry unless their sponsoring employer pays the hefty fee. This has particularly affected Indian techies as they make up nearly 70% of all H-1B visa holders.

Fare surge Flight fares skyrocket in India The announcement of the new rule has led to a massive increase in flight fares. A one-way ticket from New Delhi to New York's JFK Airport shot up from around ₹37,000 to ₹70,000-80,000 within hours of Trump's announcement. Social media users have also reported exorbitant prices for flights from New Delhi to New York City, with one user tweeting that "flights from New Delhi to NYC are currently $4,500."

Corporate response Tech companies advise employees to return immediately In light of the new H-1B visa rules, major tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and JP Morgan have advised their employees not to leave the US. Those who are currently outside the country have been asked to return immediately. However, many H-1B visa holders on vacation or business trips in India have already missed this deadline.

Airport chaos Passengers panic and deboard flights The impending deadline has also led to panic at US airports. Reports suggest several H-1B visa holders disembarked from flights after hearing about the new rules. Masud Rana described the chaos at San Francisco airport on social media, where his Emirates flight was delayed for over three hours due to the situation. Another traveler, Kaustav Majumdar, shared that an international flight with Indians returning for Durga Puja was disrupted when passengers panicked and deboarded upon learning of the new rules.