India, US strike interim trade deal slashing tariffs

What's the bigger picture?

This deal is set to give a real boost to Indian MSMEs, farmers, and supply chains—making it easier for them to sell in the US.

India's also aiming for $500 billion in US purchases over five years, covering everything from energy to tech.

Plus, this agreement speeds up talks for an even bigger trade pact between the two countries.

For young entrepreneurs or anyone eyeing global markets, this could mean new opportunities on both sides.