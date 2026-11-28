India watches Pakistan space program, CDS warns of surveillance advantage
India's military is keeping a close eye on Pakistan's growing space program, which is getting support from China and possibly Turkey.
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani warned that these partnerships could give Pakistan an edge in military technology and surveillance.
He pointed out that Pakistan isn't just relying on help: it's also making progress through its Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).
Cabinet committee approved SBS Phase III
To stay ahead, India is stepping up its space defense efforts.
The big move: the Space-Based Surveillance (SBS) Phase III program, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024, will put 52 military satellites into orbit over three years.
This project brings together the Defence Space Agency, ISRO, and private companies to make sure India stays secure (and competitive) in the space race.