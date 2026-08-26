India weighs Rolls-Royce AMCA engine tech and IP against Safran
India
Rolls-Royce is ready to hand over all the technology and intellectual property needed for India to co-build a powerful new engine for its upcoming stealth fighter, the AMCA.
India is weighing this offer against one from French company Safran, as both compete to power the country's next big leap in military aviation.
No 3rd-party parts in AMCA design
With Rolls-Royce's proposal, India would get an engine design with no third-party parts, so no worries about outside sanctions or future restrictions.
Plus, Rolls-Royce is teaming up with Reliance Industries to set up local manufacturing.
The first AMCA jets will use U.S.-made engines, but later versions need something stronger and more homegrown, and this partnership could make that happen.