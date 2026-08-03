India will not link airline compensation to flight punctuality
India
If your flight gets delayed or canceled, don't expect an automatic payout: India's government has decided not to link compensation to airline punctuality.
The government said that passengers will still need to file claims under current rules if they want any reimbursement.
Flight delays hit 20L cancelations 14L
Last year saw a big jump in travel headaches: nearly 20 lakh people dealt with delays, while over 14 lakh faced cancelations, with cancelations more than doubling from 2024.
Airlines spent crores handling these issues, while complaints on AirSewa shot up too.
The government says it managed to resolve all 13,469 delay-related complaints from the past three years, while only four out of the 21,009 ticketing, fare, and refund complaints are still pending.