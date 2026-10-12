Indian Army orders 225 FPV drones from Aerodrone Robotics
India
The Indian Army is stepping up its tech game by ordering 225 FPV drones from Aerodrone Robotics to watch over and deliver supplies in Ladakh's tough, high-altitude terrain.
These drones have already been tested at 17,500 feet and are part of the Army's push to modernize as tensions rise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Drones speed surveillance and resupply worldwide
Switching to drones means faster surveillance and supply drops without being slowed down by thin air, cold, and tricky weather or expensive old-school methods.
It's a big move toward smarter, more efficient military operations, something we're seeing worldwide, from Ukraine to India.