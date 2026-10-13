Indian Army receives 450 Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones in largest shipment
India
The Indian Army just received 450 Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones from Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), the biggest delivery of its kind so far.
These drones, designed for precision attacks, were fast-tracked after passing technical trials.
Nagastra-1R met all Army requirements
Nagastra-1R stood out among four competitors by meeting all the Army's needs.
Each drone uses GPS to hit targets with impressive accuracy (within 2 meters), can fly up to 30km on its own, and works at high altitudes, even above 4,500 meters.
Built for both day and night missions, these drones help tackle threats like militant camps while keeping soldiers safer on the ground.