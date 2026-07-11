Indian Army to receive 450 Saab Carl Gustaf M4 launchers
The Indian Army is set to boost its firepower with 450 Carl Gustaf M4 rocket launchers from Swedish company Saab.
These launchers are super lightweight, less than seven kilograms, making them much easier to carry in tough places like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh compared to the older, heavier models.
M4 built at Saab Haryana plant
The M4 can hit targets up to 1,000 meters away and works in extreme temperatures, from freezing minus 20 Celsius to scorching 50 Celsius.
It fires a mix of ammunition types, including anti-tank and high-explosive rounds, plus non-lethal options like smoke and illumination.
Built at Saab's plant in Haryana (India's first fully foreign-owned defense unit), with ammunition made locally too, these launchers help modernize the Army while supporting Make in India efforts.