Indian diaspora in Malaysia is 'living bridge': PM Modi
India
During his trip to Kuala Lumpur, PM Modi called the Indian diaspora in Malaysia a "living bridge" that keeps cultural ties strong between the two countries.
He also appreciated Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's warm welcome and their friendly car ride together, saying it showed real respect and friendship.
India and Malaysia are deepening both friendship, economic ties: Modi
Modi said the Thiruvalluvar Chair has been established at University of Malaya to boost Tamil cultural links.
He also spotlighted India's rise as the world's third-biggest start-up hub and its growing global partnerships.
The visit blended culture and business, showing how India and Malaysia are deepening both their friendship and economic ties—with the Indian community playing a key role in bringing everyone closer.