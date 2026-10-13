Indian Embassy in Riyadh launches 24/7 helpline after airport attacks
India
After recent attacks at Riyadh airport led to major flight disruptions, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has rolled out a 24/7 helpline for Indians needing help.
The advisory shares key phone numbers, WhatsApp contacts, and email addresses for both the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah, so anyone stranded can reach out at any time.
Airlines suspend Saudi routes
With security concerns high, Air India has canceled all flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah until October 17 and is giving full refunds to affected travelers.
IndiGo and Akasa Air have also hit pause on their Saudi routes for now.
Airlines say they are keeping a close eye on things before restarting flights.