Indian government asks Supreme Court to curb digital arrest scams India Apr 29, 2026

Digital arrest scams, where scammers threaten people online, are on the rise, so the Indian government has submitted new measures to stop them to the Supreme Court.

Its plan, just submitted to the Supreme Court, focuses on stricter SIM card checks and keeping a closer eye on apps like WhatsApp.

Key agencies like the Department of Telecommunications and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are among the bodies the plan seeks directions from for this effort.