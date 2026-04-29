Indian government asks Supreme Court to curb digital arrest scams
Digital arrest scams, where scammers threaten people online, are on the rise, so the Indian government has submitted new measures to stop them to the Supreme Court.
Its plan, just submitted to the Supreme Court, focuses on stricter SIM card checks and keeping a closer eye on apps like WhatsApp.
Key agencies like the Department of Telecommunications and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are among the bodies the plan seeks directions from for this effort.
Government proposal requires biometric SIM checks
The proposal calls for biometric verification when you get a new SIM card, plus tighter rules for mobile vendors.
Telecom companies might have to share user data faster with authorities if fraud is suspected.
For platforms like WhatsApp, there could be device blocks for suspicious activity, linking accounts directly with SIM cards, and saving deleted account information for investigations—all aimed at making it harder for scammers to slip through.