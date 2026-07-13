Indian government commits 650cr to digital higher education by 2026-27
India
Big news for students: the government is investing ₹650 crore to boost higher education with digital tools.
By 2026-27, they want 80 lakh students learning through 2,840 courses (including 390 MOOCs) on the SWAYAM platform, so there is a lot more choice and flexibility coming your way.
New SWAYAM Plus and SATHEE programs
Alongside SWAYAM, new programs like SWAYAM Plus (for industry skills) and SATHEE (extra courses and certificates) are launching.
There is also hands-on stuff: robotics training, virtual labs, and thousands of open-source workshops.
On top of that, the Samarth ERP platform will help colleges run smoother with digital transactions and better management.