Indian government directs hospitals and clinics to display service rates
Big update for anyone heading to the hospital: the government just told all hospitals and clinics to clearly display their service rates.
The idea is to make it easier for patients (and their families) to know what they'll be paying, avoid surprise bills, and feel more confident about choosing where to get treated.
States urged to enforce pricing law
This move follows a law that already asked hospitals to post prices in local languages and English, but now states and union territories are being pushed to actually enforce it.
There's even talk of showing package rates for international patients, hoping to boost medical tourism.
Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), an association of medical device manufacturers, thinks this is a good step but wants even more transparency across the board.