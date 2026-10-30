Indian government grants X-category security to 2 Punjab anti-drug families
The Indian government is stepping in to protect families of two anti-drug victims in Punjab, giving them X-category security after they faced serious threats.
Each recipient will now have three security personnel under X-category cover, a move confirmed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Daman Bajwa.
This follows growing concerns for their safety as they stood up against drug issues in their communities.
Jhota parents, worker's wife receive security
Security is being provided to the wife of a Dalit daily-wage worker who challenged Punjab's finance minister about drug sales, and to the parents of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist who was killed earlier this month.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the deceased Dalit daily-wage worker's family before this decision.
Officials say the move follows an assessment of heightened security threats.