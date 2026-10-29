Indian government seeks views on DPDP Act, Ashwini Vaishnaw reassures
India
The Indian government is reaching out to news outlets for their thoughts on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) after worries it could limit press freedom or clash with the Right to Information Act.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reassured everyone that the law will not mess with journalistic freedom protected by the Constitution.
DNPA says DPDP unclear on journalism
Major media houses, through the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), are concerned that the DPDP Act does not clearly protect journalism, unlike similar laws in Europe.
The government says it is open to amending the law to address these concerns.
The Supreme Court will hear the matter on November 17, and editors have been invited to share their suggestions so press rights stay protected.