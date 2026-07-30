Indian government to meet Meta after Narendra Modi post blocked
India
After PM Modi's Facebook post about exam paper leaks was briefly blocked on July 23 (thanks to a tech glitch), the Indian government wants some clarity from Meta.
They're meeting up soon to figure out what went wrong and how Meta will handle such issues going forward, especially for high-profile accounts.
Meta apologizes, requires 2 senior signoffs
Meta has apologized and rolled out new safeguards. Now, posts from PM Modi and other big names get extra checks, with at least two senior executives signing off before any decision is made.
Still, the government feels Meta's explanation didn't quite cut it. This meeting will dig into the root cause and push for stronger protocols so these slip-ups don't happen again.