Indian government warns platforms after NEET-UG edit tool misuse

WhatsApp says it will add safeguards

Apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are being watched closely for risky features like usernames and editing tools that could help impersonators or scammers.

WhatsApp says it is adding safeguards to its upcoming username feature, but the government is not taking chances: any misuse will bring a strong response, just like with Telegram.

The big message: keep digital spaces safe by building strong security from the start and staying alert for new threats.