Indian government warns platforms after NEET-UG edit tool misuse
The Indian government is getting serious about cybersecurity as more public services move online.
After the NEET-UG reexamination saw Telegram's message-editing tool misused for alleged cheating, officials had Telegram turn off the feature to stop further issues.
Now, platforms are being told: if your features can be used for scams or fraud, expect strict action, so design with security in mind.
WhatsApp says it will add safeguards
Apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are being watched closely for risky features like usernames and editing tools that could help impersonators or scammers.
WhatsApp says it is adding safeguards to its upcoming username feature, but the government is not taking chances: any misuse will bring a strong response, just like with Telegram.
The big message: keep digital spaces safe by building strong security from the start and staying alert for new threats.