Indian Navy receives Vindhyagiri, last P17A frigate under ₹45,000-cr project
The Indian Navy just received Vindhyagiri, the last of its advanced P17A frigates.
Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd under a ₹45,000-crore project ordered in 2019, this ship is set to give India's maritime defense a solid boost.
Vindhyagiri 75%+ Indian-made, BrahMos and Barak-8
Vindhyagiri stands out with more than 75% of its parts made in India and packs some serious tech: think stealth features, networked combat systems, and high speeds up to 28 knots.
It's armed with BrahMos and Barak-8 missiles and follows the legacy of the earlier INS Vindhyagiri, all while showing off India's push for homegrown defense tech.