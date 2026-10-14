Indian Railways launches Delhi Patna Vande Bharat starting October 16
India
Traveling home for Diwali or Chhath just got easier: Indian Railways is rolling out a special Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Patna.
This festive-season service kicks off October 16, 2026, and covers the journey in under 13 hours, making it a solid option if you want to skip the usual ticket rush.
Delhi Patna schedule, stops, fares
The train runs three days a week in each direction: from Delhi on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays (8:35am departure), reaching Patna by 9:30pm with stops at Aligarh, Kanpur Central, and Prayagraj.
The return trip leaves Patna on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 10am.
Tickets are ₹4,695 for Executive Chair Car and ₹2,615 for AC Chair Car.