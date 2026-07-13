Indian Railways revamps 10 stations under Amrit Bharat, ₹424cr+

Indian Railways has revamped 10 stations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, spending over ₹424 crore to make travel smoother and more comfortable.

The project, which kicked off in 2022, is all about better design, easier access for everyone, and smarter connections between different ways of getting around.