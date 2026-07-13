Indian Railways revamps 10 stations under Amrit Bharat, ₹424cr+
Indian Railways has revamped 10 stations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, spending over ₹424 crore to make travel smoother and more comfortable.
The project, which kicked off in 2022, is all about better design, easier access for everyone, and smarter connections between different ways of getting around.
Stations gain concourses, escalators, lounges
Big changes include swanky double-height concourses at Jalandhar Cantt (Punjab), new footbridges and LED lighting; Nandura (Maharashtra) got improved parking and waiting areas.
Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) now has escalators and air-conditioned spaces for tourists; Vindhyachal (Uttar Pradesh) added executive lounges and upgraded plazas.
At some of these stations you'll find ramps for travelers with disabilities, improved parking at several stations, cleaner toilets, basically a much friendlier vibe for anyone catching a train.