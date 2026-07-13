Indian Railways runs special trains to Puri for Rath Yatra
Heading to Puri for the Jagannath Rath Yatra this July?
Indian Railways is rolling out special trains on popular routes like Jagdalpur-Puri and Rayagada-Puri to make festival travel smoother.
If you're planning the trip, it's smart to check schedules early and book your tickets: these trains tend to fill up fast during big events.
Jagdalpur Puri schedule and Rayagada update
The Jagdalpur-Puri special (Train No. 08553) runs on July 15 and 23, leaving at 6am and reaching Puri by early next morning.
The return train (Train No. 08554) heads back from Puri on July 16 and 24 at 7:15pm arriving in Jagdalpur by afternoon.
Key stops include Koraput, Jeypore, Rayagada, and Khurda Road.
The Rayagada-Puri train will also run around festival dates, just keep an eye out for updates on its exact schedule.