Indian Railways runs special trains to Puri for Rath Yatra

Jagdalpur Puri schedule and Rayagada update

The Jagdalpur-Puri special (Train No. 08553) runs on July 15 and 23, leaving at 6am and reaching Puri by early next morning.

The return train (Train No. 08554) heads back from Puri on July 16 and 24 at 7:15pm arriving in Jagdalpur by afternoon.

Key stops include Koraput, Jeypore, Rayagada, and Khurda Road.

The Rayagada-Puri train will also run around festival dates, just keep an eye out for updates on its exact schedule.