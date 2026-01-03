Next Article
Indian Railways to launch 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train soon
India
Get ready for a new travel experience—Indian Railways is rolling out its first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati in January 2026.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the train will be officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What's inside?
This 16-coach train can carry up to 823 passengers and reached speeds of 180km/h during trials.
Tickets for a one-way trip start at ₹2,300.
Inside, you'll find European-style cushioned berths, softer night lighting, better access to upper berths, bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras for safety, modular pantries, and clear public address systems.
What's next?
If you're excited about more options, good news: Indian Railways plans to expand the Vande Bharat sleeper train service in the future.