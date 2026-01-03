Next Article
Pune: Woman ends life after daughter's illness, both found dead
India
In Pune's Warje area, 28-year-old Chhaya Devadkar allegedly strangled her two-year-old daughter—who had a bone disease—before dying by suicide on Friday.
Chhaya reportedly left a suicide note; police believe she was distressed over her daughter's ill health.
Husband finds them, police looking into details
Chhaya's husband, Adinath, came home midday to a locked door and no answer.
He called the police, who broke in and found both mother and child unconscious; doctors later confirmed they had passed away.
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Chhaya and are now focusing on the suicide note and the circumstances around the child's illness as part of their investigation.