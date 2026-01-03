Next Article
PETA urges India to rethink stray animal confinement plan
PETA has asked Prime Minister Modi to reject a proposal that would keep stray animals in lifelong confinement.
Instead, they're pushing for more humane solutions, sharing roadmaps grounded in the principles of Ahimsa and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
Why PETA says confinement won't work
PETA warns that locking up millions of stray dogs could lead to disease outbreaks and is just not practical with India's resources.
They also point out this plan doesn't solve bigger issues like abandoned cattle or overcrowded shelters.
Instead, PETA suggests cracking down on illegal dairies and supporting plant-based options as better ways to help both animals and communities.