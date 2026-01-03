Newlywed man attacked by wife's family in Andhra Pradesh

What led to the attack and what's happening now

Durga's family accused Chand of kidnapping her, reportedly because they disapproved of the marriage.

Police have since arrested Durga's parents and four other relatives; all six are now in judicial custody.

Chand received medical care, and authorities are making sure the couple stays safe while the investigation continues.

As SP Shiva Pratap Kishore put it, "No one is permitted to bypass the legal system to settle personal or familial grievances."