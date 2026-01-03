Newlywed man attacked by wife's family in Andhra Pradesh
Sai Chand, who recently married his longtime partner Sai Durga against her family's wishes, was tied to an electricity pole and beaten by Durga's relatives in Eluru district on December 31.
The assault happened just days after the couple's wedding, and a video of the incident quickly spread online.
What led to the attack and what's happening now
Durga's family accused Chand of kidnapping her, reportedly because they disapproved of the marriage.
Police have since arrested Durga's parents and four other relatives; all six are now in judicial custody.
Chand received medical care, and authorities are making sure the couple stays safe while the investigation continues.
As SP Shiva Pratap Kishore put it, "No one is permitted to bypass the legal system to settle personal or familial grievances."