Sadanand Date is Maharashtra's new top cop
Sadanand Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has just stepped in as Maharashtra's Director General of Police, taking over from Rashmi Shukla at Mumbai HQ.
He'll be leading the state's massive police force for the next two years—right through the local body elections.
Why does this matter?
Date brings serious counter-terror experience to the table, having led the National Investigation Agency until recently.
He's known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks—he and his team engaged and cornered Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital, but they escaped after he was injured, earning him a President's Police Medal for Gallantry.
With elections coming up, his expertise could make a big difference in keeping things secure.
Who is Sadanand Date?
Born in 1966, Date isn't just about fieldwork—he holds a doctorate in economic offenses and is an ICWA-qualified professional.
Before this role, he headed Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad and held key positions with CBI and CRPF.
Who did he replace?
He takes over from Rashmi Shukla—the first woman DGP of Maharashtra—who retired after making history with her tenure.