Sadanand Date is Maharashtra's new top cop

Why does this matter?

Date brings serious counter-terror experience to the table, having led the National Investigation Agency until recently.

He's known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks—he and his team engaged and cornered Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital, but they escaped after he was injured, earning him a President's Police Medal for Gallantry.

With elections coming up, his expertise could make a big difference in keeping things secure.