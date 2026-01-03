Vande Bharat sleeper trains coming January 2026
Indian Railways is rolling out its first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train in January 2026, with PM Modi set to flag it off on the Guwahati-Howrah route.
With 16 coaches and space for 823 passengers, this launch marks a big upgrade for overnight train travel.
What's inside?
The train packs one 1-AC coach (24 berths), four 2-AC coaches (188 berths), and 11 3-AC coaches (611 berths).
It's built for speed—up to 180km/h—and uses self-propulsion tech, so there's no separate engine up front.
Expect cushioned berths, easy-to-climb ladders, sealed gangways, bio-vacuum toilets, automatic doors, and the KAVACH safety system.
Why care? (And how does it compare?)
Vande Bharat sleeper is designed as a faster, more comfortable alternative to the Rajdhani Express, with smoother rides and enhanced fire safety features.
Fares from Guwahati to Kolkata start at ₹2,300 for 3-AC.
If you're looking for a faster, comfier way to travel overnight by train in India, this could be worth trying out.