Vande Bharat sleeper trains coming January 2026

The train packs one 1-AC coach (24 berths), four 2-AC coaches (188 berths), and 11 3-AC coaches (611 berths). It's built for speed—up to 180km/h—and uses self-propulsion tech, so there's no separate engine up front. Expect cushioned berths, easy-to-climb ladders, sealed gangways, bio-vacuum toilets, automatic doors, and the KAVACH safety system.

Why care? (And how does it compare?)

Vande Bharat sleeper is designed as a faster, more comfortable alternative to the Rajdhani Express, with smoother rides and enhanced fire safety features.

Fares from Guwahati to Kolkata start at ₹2,300 for 3-AC.

If you're looking for a faster, comfier way to travel overnight by train in India, this could be worth trying out.