Raipur mall vandalism: Bajrang Dal members out on bail, greeted with cheers India Jan 03, 2026

Six Bajrang Dal members arrested for damaging Christmas decorations at Raipur's Magneto Mall last December are now out on bail.

Their release was met with garlands and chants from supporters, after they spent five days in jail.

The incident happened during protests against alleged religious conversions, when a group armed with sticks targeted the mall's festive displays.