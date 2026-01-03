Raipur mall vandalism: Bajrang Dal members out on bail, greeted with cheers
Six Bajrang Dal members arrested for damaging Christmas decorations at Raipur's Magneto Mall last December are now out on bail.
Their release was met with garlands and chants from supporters, after they spent five days in jail.
The incident happened during protests against alleged religious conversions, when a group armed with sticks targeted the mall's festive displays.
What led up to this and what happened after
The vandalism took place amid a bandh called by right-wing groups, leading police to file an FIR against dozens for trespassing and property damage.
After the arrests, around 300 Bajrang Dal members staged a nine-hour protest outside the police station—though no new FIR was filed for that demonstration.
The unrest ties back to earlier community tensions in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.