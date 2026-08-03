Indian sailors face attacks near Strait of Hormuz, Black Sea
Indian sailors are finding themselves in increasingly dangerous waters, especially around the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea.
Attacks have claimed the lives of at least 15 Indian seafarers, with two still missing.
The U.N. says at least 6,000 crew members worldwide are stranded near the Strait of Hormuz as tensions keep growing.
India launches emergency support for sailors
Official numbers show 10 Indians killed in West Asia and at least five more in the Black Sea, plus two missing after a ship attack leaving Ukraine.
With these losses mounting, India's government has launched emergency support for sailors and their families and started diplomatic talks with Iran and Ukraine.
New advisories now urge Indian seafarers to think twice before taking jobs on vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea.