India's 1st astronaut to ISS returns home tomorrow
Shubhanshu Shukla, India's astronaut on the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, is coming back to India on August 17, 2025.
After a year in the US, he's looking forward to catching up with family and friends, meeting Prime Minister Modi, and heading home to Lucknow.
He'll also join National Space Day celebrations later this month.
Shukla's US goodbye and PM Modi's space speech
Shukla shared on Instagram that saying goodbye to his US colleagues was tough but he's excited for his homecoming.
He recently marked India's 79th Independence Day at Houston's Indian Consulate with fellow astronaut Prashanth Nair.
PM Modi gave him a special shoutout during his Independence Day speech and talked about India's plans to develop its own space station and ISRO's goal of its maiden human spaceflight in 2027.